Alan Reid, the Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources at Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,864 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Sanmina Corp specializes in integrated manufacturing solutions, making it one of the leading electronics manufacturing services providers globally. The company's services include design, engineering, logistics, and repair services across a range of industries such as communications, defense and aerospace, industrial, medical, and automotive.

On the date of the sale, shares of Sanmina Corp were priced at $65.82, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $3.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 15.55, which is below the industry median of 23.605.

The GF Value of Sanmina Corp is estimated at $54.35, suggesting that with a current price of $65.82, the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21.

The insider transaction history for Sanmina Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 14 insider sells and no insider buys.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the broader trend observed within the company, where insiders seem to be selling more frequently than purchasing new stock. This could be an area of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors as part of their investment strategy.

For more detailed information on Sanmina Corp's financial metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to review the company's filings and market performance.

