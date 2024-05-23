Glenn Fogel, CEO and President of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), sold 750 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 18,379 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Booking Holdings Inc operates as a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, offering services through brands such as Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and KAYAK. The company's platform allows customers to make travel and restaurant reservations and book rental cars, among other travel-related services.

On the date of the sale, shares of Booking Holdings Inc were priced at $3,776.51. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $126.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 28.01, which is above the industry median of 19.825.

The GF Value of Booking Holdings Inc is calculated at $3,886.49, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 42 insider sells at Booking Holdings Inc. This trend in insider transactions can be an important indicator of the company's current stock sentiment.

The recent insider sale by the CEO and President Glenn Fogel marks a continuation of this selling trend, reflecting transactions recorded in the company's insider trading history.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.