On May 15, 2024, Director Tina Donikowski sold 640 shares of TopBuild Corp (BLD, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $436.11 per share.

TopBuild Corp specializes in the installation and distribution of insulation products to the construction industry. The company also provides garage doors, fireproofing and firestopping products, shelving, and other building materials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 640 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed in the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the sale, TopBuild Corp's shares were trading at $436.11, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 21.65, which is above both the industry median of 15.58 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TopBuild Corp is estimated at $288.43 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

