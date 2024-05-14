On May 14, 2024, Christopher Lindner, President of FootJoy, a division of Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF, Financial), sold 2,644 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 24,453 shares, with no recorded purchases.

Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF, Financial) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality and innovation. The company's portfolio includes some of the most esteemed brands in golf, including Titleist, known for golf balls and golf clubs, and FootJoy, a leader in golf wear.

On the date of the sale, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp were priced at $64.75, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $4.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 22.13, above both the industry median of 19.825 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $59.75, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Insider transaction trends for Acushnet Holdings Corp reveal a pattern of 13 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year, suggesting a possible consensus among insiders about the stock's valuation.

This recent insider activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider sentiment and possible future stock performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.