On May 14, 2024, Jack Lazar, Director at Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI, Financial), executed a sale of 9,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 16, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $21.8 each, totaling $196,200.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI, Financial) is a provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments, and distributor of low-voltage and security products. The company operates through two segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Resideo Technologies Inc shows a total of 5 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This latest transaction by the insider follows the trend observed over the past year, indicating more insider selling than buying activities.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Resideo Technologies Inc had a market cap of approximately $3.18 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 16.36, which is lower than the industry median of 17.885.

The GF Value of Resideo Technologies Inc was calculated at $21.22, placing the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio at 1.03, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and possible future stock performance.

