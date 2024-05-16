Q1 2024 Nilfisk Holding A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Tracy Fowler - Nilfisk Holding A/S-SVP - Head of Investor Relations & Group Finance



Good morning, and welcome to Nilfisk earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2024. My name is Tracy Fowler, and I'm the new Head of Investor Relations here at Nilfisk, taking over from Elisabeth Klintholm.



To cover Nilfisk Q1 2024 results today, we have our CEO, RenÃ© Svendsen-Tune; and our CFO, Reinhard Mayer, presenting. For the call today, we will cover the following topics.



First, RenÃ© will give an update on the Q1 2024 numbers and the business plan 2026 update, focusing on our new products launched in Q1 as well as the four new products presented at InterClean this week. Then Reinhard will give a more detailed run-through of our financial performance in the quarter.



We appreciate that you take the time to listen in on the call this morning. The presentation today will take approximately 30 minutes, after which we will look forward to taking your questions during the Q&A session at the end of the webcast.



