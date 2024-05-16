Q1 2024 Odfjell Technology Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Gert Haugland - Odfjell Technology Ltd. - SVP for Finance & IR



Hello. Welcome to Odfjell Technology Q1 presentation. My name is Gert Haugland, I'm the SVP for Finance and Investor Relations at Odfjell Technology. I'm joined by our CEO, Simen Lieungh; and our CFO, Jone Torstensen. You will find the presentation on our website, and I ask you to take notice of the important message on Page 2 of the presentation. Today, Simen will start by presenting the key highlights and talk about the market outlook, our recent acquisition, the backlog and contract status. And thereafter, Jone will cover the financial figures before we conclude with a Q&A session.



You can submit your questions through the webcast portal or in the dial-in numbers. I now hand it over to Simen for the first part.



Simen Lieungh - Odfjell Technology Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Gert. Thank you, everybody for calling in, and welcome to this Q1 presentation. I would like to start with just the highlights for the quarter. We have had a revenue of NOK1.5 billion, EBITDA