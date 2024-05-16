Q3 2024 Copart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Copart, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Just a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



Before turning the call over to management, I will share Copart's safe harbor statement. The company's comments today include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including management's current views with respect to trends, opportunities and uncertainties in the company's markets. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. For more detail on the risks associated with the company's business, we refer you to the section titled Risk Factors in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2023, and each of the company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the company has no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



I will now turn the call over to the company's CEO, Jeff Liaw.



Jeffrey Liaw - Copart, Inc. - CEO & Director



