Director Helen Boudreau Sells 6,629 Shares of Premier Inc (PINC)

On May 15, 2024, Helen Boudreau, a director at Premier Inc (PINC, Financial), executed a sale of 6,629 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Premier Inc, a healthcare improvement company, unites an alliance of approximately 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

As of the latest transaction, shares of Premier Inc were priced at $19.85, bringing the market cap of the company to approximately $2.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.08, which is above the industry median of 25.46.

The GF Value of Premier Inc is calculated at $30.62, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65, categorized as a possible value trap, indicating investors should think twice.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Premier Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 0 buys and 1 sale, indicating a possible lack of confidence from insiders towards the stock's current valuation.

Investors and stakeholders in Premier Inc (PINC, Financial) may want to consider these insider trading patterns and valuation metrics when making their investment decisions.

