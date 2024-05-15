On May 15, 2024, Sandeep Nayyar, Chief Financial Officer of Power Integrations Inc (POWI, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $78.5 each, totaling $392,500.

Power Integrations Inc is a leading company in the semiconductor industry, specializing in integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used in various electronic devices and industries, contributing to global energy savings by improving the efficiency of electronic products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,380 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 64 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, Power Integrations Inc had a market cap of approximately $4.41 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 84.41, significantly higher than the industry median of 31.835 and above the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24. The GF Value of $63.34 suggests a potential overvaluation compared to the current trading price.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects and current valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial decisions or personal portfolio management by the insiders.

