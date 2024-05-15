On May 15, 2024, Edward Kuntz, Director of US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $107.57, totaling $268,925.

US Physical Therapy Inc operates in the healthcare sector, primarily focusing on outpatient physical therapy services. The company also manages physical therapy facilities and provides pre- and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,000 shares of US Physical Therapy Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy within the company.

The stock of US Physical Therapy Inc was trading at $107.57 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.39, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 25.46 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for US Physical Therapy Inc is $103.61 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment. The consistent insider selling over the past year could be a point of analysis for potential investors.

