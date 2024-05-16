On May 16, 2024, Michael Williams, President & CEO of Metallus Inc (MTUS, Financial), executed a sale of 16,355 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 115,628 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Metallus Inc (MTUS, Financial) is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of advanced metal components for various industrial applications. The company's expertise lies in producing high-precision parts essential for machinery and equipment used across different sectors.

On the date of the sale, shares of Metallus Inc were priced at $23, resulting in a total transaction value of $376,165. This sale occurred when the stock was trading near its GF Value of $21.09, indicating that the stock was Fairly Valued. The market cap of Metallus Inc is approximately $1.02 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Metallus Inc stands at 13.66, which is lower than both the industry median of 14.125 and the company's historical median.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for Metallus Inc, there have been no insider buys and 33 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests a predominance of selling activities among the insiders during this period.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider aligns with the current valuation metrics and the recent trading history of Metallus Inc, reflecting a consistent pattern of insider selling over the past year.

