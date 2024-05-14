Q1 2024 QuoteMedia Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to today's QuoteMedia Q1 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Also, today's call is being recorded, and I will be standing by if anyone should need any assistance.



And now at this time, I'd like to turn things over to Mr. Brendan Hopkins. Please go ahead, sir.



Brendan Hopkins - QuoteMedia Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. We have a brief Safe Harbor and then we'll get started.



Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this conference call are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results.



With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia.



David Shworan - QuoteMedia Inc -