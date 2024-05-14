Q1 2024 SoundThinking Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, and welcome to SoundThinking's first-quarter 2024 conference call. Joining us are SoundThinking's CEO, Ralph Clark; and CFO, Alan Stewart.



Please note that certain information discussed on the call today will include forward-looking statements about future events and SoundThinking's business strategy and future financial and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and may cause the actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by those statements.



Certain of these risks and assumptions are discussed in SoundThinking's SEC filings, including its registration statement on Form-S1. These forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, estimates and predictions as of the date of this live broadcast, May 14, 2024, and SoundThinking undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.