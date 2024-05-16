On May 16, 2024, Aaron White, the Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Brinker International Inc (EAT, Financial), sold 2,473 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 2,473 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Brinker International Inc operates as a casual dining restaurant company. It owns, develops, operates, and franchises the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands. These establishments are known for their distinct dining experiences and serve a variety of American and Italian favorites.

On the date of the sale, shares of Brinker International Inc were priced at $62.68. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $2.783 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.56, which is below the industry median of 23.24.

The GF Value of Brinker International Inc is calculated at $41.38, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider purchases and five insider sales over the past year at Brinker International Inc. This pattern of transactions provides insights into the recent behaviors of company insiders.

For more detailed information on the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to review the full financial analysis on Brinker International Inc.

