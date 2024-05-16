On May 16, 2024, Rainer Blair, President & CEO of Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial), executed a sale of 9,005 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 75,265 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Danaher Corp (DHR, Financial) is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands have unparalleled leadership positions in some of the most demanding and attractive industries, including health care, environmental and applied solutions.

On the date of the sale, shares of Danaher Corp were priced at $265, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $196.87 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 45.05, which is above both the industry median of 32.94 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $206.20, indicating that Danaher Corp is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

The insider transaction history for Danaher Corp reveals a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 17 insider sales and no buys recorded.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the broader trend observed within the company, potentially indicating a consensus among insiders about the stock's current valuation. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's value.

