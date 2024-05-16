On May 16, 2024, Kathleen Bader, Director at Textron Inc (TXT, Financial), sold 11,870 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of $87.91 per share, resulting in a total amount of $1,043,681.70. Details of the sale can be viewed through the SEC Filing.

Textron Inc (TXT, Financial) is a global aerospace and defense company that operates in multiple segments including Bell, Textron Aviation, and Textron Systems, among others. The company is known for its aircraft, defense, and industrial products that are aimed at advancing the global aerospace and defense industry.

Over the past year, Kathleen Bader has sold a total of 11,870 shares of Textron Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Textron Inc shows a pattern of 8 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

On the valuation front, Textron Inc's shares were trading at $87.91 on the day of the insider's sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $17.00 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 19.05, which is lower than the industry median of 34.75.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Textron Inc is estimated at $86.97 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Textron Inc may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment in the company.

