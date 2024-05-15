Director William Beargie Sells 6,500 Shares of Arhaus Inc (ARHS)

On May 15, 2024, William Beargie, Director at Arhaus Inc (ARHS, Financial), executed a sale of 6,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions noted over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys.

Arhaus Inc, headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, is a premium home furnishings retailer that offers an assortment of exclusive and high-quality furniture, lighting, and decor. The company operates both physical stores and an e-commerce platform, catering to a diverse customer base seeking unique and sustainable products for their homes.

On the day of the sale, shares of Arhaus Inc were priced at $17.03. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $2.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Arhaus Inc stands at 21.51, which is above both the industry median of 18.21 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Arhaus Inc is $11.06 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.54. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider transaction trends and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the recent activities and financial health of Arhaus Inc. As the market continues to assess the value and performance of Arhaus Inc, these insider movements and valuation figures will be critical for investors watching the company.

