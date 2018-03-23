On March 23, 2018, Investments Scandium, a 10% Owner, purchased 2,777,778 shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction marks a significant insider buy for the company, which specializes in the exploration and development of scandium and other rare earth minerals.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the development of scandium, rare earth minerals, and other critical metals.

The shares were acquired at a price of C$0.18 each, valuing the transaction at approximately C$500,000. Following this transaction, the market cap of Scandium International Mining Corp stands at C$6.533 million.

The company's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio of 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and its historical median. This high ratio indicates a premium valuation compared to earnings.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp reveals no other insider buys or sells, making this purchase by Investments Scandium a notable event in the company's recent history.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

This insider buy could be a signal to shareholders and potential investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Scandium International Mining Corp.

