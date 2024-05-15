On May 15, 2024, Todd Berard, the Chief Marketing Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $22.67 per share.

BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial) is a company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and sale of bioproduction tools and services for cell and gene therapies. Its products include biopreservation media solutions used in the medical and biological sectors to enhance the shelf life and viability of cellular materials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,452 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 91 insider sells and only 4 insider buys over the past year.

The stock of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial) was trading at $22.67 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.01 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $17.89, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors trying to understand the recent activities within BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS, Financial) and how it might affect their investment decisions.

