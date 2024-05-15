On May 15, 2024, Director Jeffrey Tepper of Permian Resources Corp (PR, Financial) executed a significant transaction by selling 65,000 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $16.42 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 65,000 shares and made no purchases.

Permian Resources Corp, engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has seen a pattern of insider selling with no insider buys over the past year. There have been 25 insider sells in total during this period.

The sale by the insider comes at a time when Permian Resources Corp's shares are trading at $16.42, giving the company a market cap of approximately $10.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 14.80, which is above the industry median of 11.37.

According to the GF Value assessment, Permian Resources Corp is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company’s past performance, and future business projections.

The insider's recent transaction aligns with the broader selling trend among other insiders at Permian Resources Corp, as depicted in the insider trend image above.

The GF Value image further supports the valuation analysis, indicating that the stock is trading close to its fair value, based on intrinsic estimates and adjusted historical trading multiples.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for monitoring Permian Resources Corp's stock performance and insider behaviors.

