On May 15, 2024, Philip Smith, the CEO of a subsidiary at StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $75.18 each, totaling $601,440.

StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) is a diversified financial services organization providing financial products and advisory services. The company's services include risk management advisory services for commercial customers, and clearing and execution services for financial institutions and professional traders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 38,625 shares of StoneX Group Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 24 insider sells and only 1 insider buy within the company.

As of the latest transaction, StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial) has a market cap of approximately $2.39 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 10.04, which is below both the industry median of 19.18 and the company’s historical median.

The current stock price of $75.18, when compared to the GF Value of $54.16, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market trends and the actions of key executives within StoneX Group Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.