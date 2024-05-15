On May 15, 2024, Jeffrey Mckibben, the Chief Information Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT, Financial), sold 5,946 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 13,866 shares.

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT, Financial) specializes in the design, manufacture, and support of precision cleaning systems and components for the semiconductor industry. The company plays a crucial role in providing critical subsystems and modules for these environments.

On the day of the sale, shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc were priced at $45, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2.03 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $29.60, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 12 insider sells at Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, reflecting a trend of insider selling activities.

The recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider transactions within the company. This activity could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.