On May 16, 2024, Director William Hoffman of Inari Medical Inc (NARI, Financial) executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products for the treatment of venous diseases. The company's product portfolio includes devices designed to remove blood clots and other obstructions from the venous system.

The shares were sold at a price of $46.6 each, resulting in a total transaction amount of $1,864,000. This sale by the insider has followed a pattern over the past year, where William Hoffman has sold a total of 295,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

The insider transaction history for Inari Medical Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 25 insider sales and only 1 insider buy recorded.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Inari Medical Inc had a market cap of approximately $2.66 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Inari Medical Inc is $96.43 per share, which suggests that the stock might be undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.48, indicating a classification of "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's current valuation and future prospects.

