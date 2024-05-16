On May 16, 2024, Laura Selig, the Chief People Officer of Model N Inc (MODN, Financial), sold 5,411 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 23,882 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Model N Inc (MODN, Financial) specializes in revenue management solutions that help companies optimize their revenue lifecycle from product to pricing to compliance. The company's solutions are designed to maximize revenue and reduce revenue compliance risk by managing every dollar that impacts the customer’s revenue.

On the date of the sale, shares of Model N Inc were priced at $29.79. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.175 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9,999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 26.985 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Model N Inc is estimated at $33.86 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 47 insider sells at Model N Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling activities.

This recent transaction by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider selling at Model N Inc, reflecting a consistent pattern observed over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.