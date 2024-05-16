Dillard's Inc (DDS) Reports 1% Decline in Retail Sales Amid Challenging Consumer Environment

Net Income Decreases to $180 Million, Retail Gross Margin Improves to 46.2%

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $180.0 million, or $11.09 per share, compared to $201.5 million, or $11.85 per share, in the prior year first quarter.
  • Net Sales: $1.549 billion, down from $1.584 billion in the previous year.
  • Retail Gross Margin: 46.2% of sales, up from 45.6% in the prior year.
  • Inventory: Decreased by 2% compared to the previous year.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $426.7 million (27.5% of sales) from $406.4 million (25.7% of sales) in the prior year.
  • Store Locations: Opened a new location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and announced the upcoming closure of the Eastwood Mall Clearance Center in Niles, Ohio.
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: Exceeded $1 billion for the first time in the company's history.
Article's Main Image

On May 16, 2024, Dillard's Inc (DDS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024. Dillard's Inc is an American fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings retailer. Its stores offer a large variety of merchandise and feature products from both national and exclusive brand sources. The company also operates a general contracting construction company, CDI Contractors. CDI Contractors' business includes constructing and remodeling stores for Dillard's. The merchandise selections include exclusive brand merchandise such as Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, Daniel Cremieux, Roundtree & Yorke, and private-label merchandise, among others. The company operates in two business segments; Retail Operations and Construction. The Retail Operations segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

1791748284872814592.png

First Quarter Performance Overview

Dillard's Inc reported a net income of $180.0 million, or $11.09 per share, for the 13 weeks ended May 4, 2024, compared to $201.5 million, or $11.85 per share, for the same period last year. The decline in net income is attributed to a challenging consumer environment.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.549 billion, down from $1.584 billion in the prior year. Total retail sales, excluding CDI, decreased by 1% to $1.493 billion. Comparable store sales also saw a decline of 2%.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decrease in sales, Dillard's managed to improve its retail gross margin to 46.2% from 45.6% in the previous year. Consolidated gross margin also saw an increase to 44.6% from 43.7%. Inventory levels were down by 2% compared to the previous year, reflecting effective inventory control measures.

Dillard’s Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II stated, “While the consumer environment remained challenging, we focused on profitable sales by offering interesting product combined with inventory control. As a result, our retail gross margin was 46.2% and inventory was down 2%. For the first time in our history, we reported cash and short-term investments exceeding $1 billion.”

Income Statement Highlights

13 Weeks Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023
Net Sales $1,549.1 million $1,583.9 million
Net Income $180.0 million $201.5 million
Gross Margin 44.6% 43.7%
Retail Gross Margin 46.2% 45.6%
SG&A Expenses $426.7 million $406.4 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 4, 2024, Dillard's reported cash and cash equivalents of $817.8 million, slightly down from $848.3 million in the previous year. Short-term investments saw a significant increase to $347.2 million from $98.4 million. Total assets stood at $3.937 billion, up from $3.749 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $244.4 million, compared to $280.9 million in the prior year. The company also reported a decrease in merchandise inventories to $1.387.7 million from $1.410.0 million.

Operational Highlights

Dillard's opened a new location at The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, marking its 30th state of operation. However, the company announced the upcoming closure of its Eastwood Mall Clearance Center in Niles, Ohio.

Analysis

Dillard's Inc faced a challenging consumer environment in the first quarter, leading to a slight decline in sales and net income. However, the company managed to improve its gross margins and maintain strong inventory control. The increase in cash and short-term investments to over $1 billion is a significant milestone, reflecting the company's financial stability.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dillard's Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.