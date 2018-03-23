On March 23, 2018, Director Andrew Greig of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) executed a significant transaction by purchasing 2,777,778 shares of the company. This transaction was officially filed and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses primarily on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals.

At the time of the purchase, shares of Scandium International Mining Corp were priced at C$0.18 each. This pricing sets the market cap of the company at approximately C$6.536 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9,999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 18.04 and the historical median for the company.

The insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp shows a lack of activity over the past year, with no other insider buys or sells recorded.

The insider, Director Andrew Greig, has not engaged in other transactions involving shares of the company over the past year, making this purchase noteworthy.

This transaction could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future developments within Scandium International Mining Corp.

