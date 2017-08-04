On August 4, 2017, Director James Rothwell of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) purchased 115,000 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction indicates a significant investment by the insider in the company.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses primarily on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals.

The shares were acquired at a price of C$0.3 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately C$34,500. Following this transaction, the market cap of Scandium International Mining Corp stands at C$6.536 million.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is currently at 9999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median of 18.04 and the company's historical median.

Over the past year, James Rothwell has not engaged in other insider trading activities involving Scandium International Mining Corp shares. The overall insider transaction history for the company shows no other insider buys or sells during the same period.

Insider transactions can provide valuable insights into a company's potential future performance. Investors often monitor these activities to gauge insider confidence in the financial prospects of the company.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can refer to the GF Value of the stock.

