On January 31, 2018, Director Barry Davies purchased 223,000 shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of C$0.17 per share, totaling approximately C$37,910.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals critical for various industrial applications.

The insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp shows a notable purchase by the insider, contrasting with the overall trend over the past year, which has seen no other insider buys or sells.

Shares of Scandium International Mining Corp were trading at C$0.17 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of C$6.536 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

This insider buy might interest investors as it represents a significant investment by a director of the company, suggesting potential confidence in the company's future prospects.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.