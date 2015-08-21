Director Andrew Greig Acquires 19,610,400 Shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY)

On August 21, 2015, Director Andrew Greig of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) purchased 19,610,400 shares of the company, as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction was executed at a price of C$0.1 per share.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. Scandium is used in various applications including aerospace, automotive, and electronics, making it a valuable resource in modern industries.

The insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp shows a lack of insider activity over the past year, with no other insider buys or sells reported.

Shares of Scandium International Mining Corp were trading at C$0.1 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of C$6.536 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9,999.00, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

This insider buy might indicate a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance. However, potential investors should consider all available financial metrics and market conditions before making investment decisions.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested parties can refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

