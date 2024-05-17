Q4 2024 IIFL Securities Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to IIFL Securities Limited Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. And I now hand the conference over to Mr. R Venkataraman. Thank you, and over to you.



R Venkataraman - IIFL Securities Ltd - Chairman, Non-Executive Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the Q4 FY24 analyst call of IIFL Securities. I'm accompanied with my colleagues, Nemkumar, Managing Director; and Ronak Gandhi, CFO.



Capital markets, including India, are doing well, in spite of heightened global geopolitical tensions are which are a significant short-term risk. India stands out as a fast-growing economy. Key drivers being strong domestic demand as well as favorable demographics. Short-term volatility due to elections to be announced in the first week of June cannot be do lock outlook for Indian capital. Markets-related business is good over the medium to long term, and this is irrespective of any short-term hiccups that we may see. And