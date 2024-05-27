Johnson & Johnson's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Johnson & Johnson's Dividends

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $1.24 per share, payable on 2024-06-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Johnson & Johnson's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Johnson & Johnson Do?

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It operates through three divisions: pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer health. The pharmaceutical and medical devices segments account for approximately 80% of sales and are the primary drivers of the company's cash flows. These segments focus on areas such as immunology, oncology, neurology, and cardiology, among others. The consumer health division, which includes products like baby care and over-the-counter drugs, is being spun off into a new entity named Kenvue. Over half of Johnson & Johnson's revenue is generated in the United States.

1792495643105849344.png

A Glimpse at Johnson & Johnson's Dividend History

Johnson & Johnson has a long-standing reputation for consistent dividend payments, having done so since 1963. The dividends are issued quarterly. Notably, the company has increased its dividend annually since 1963, earning it the prestigious title of a Dividend King—a designation for stocks with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.

1792495685522845696.png

Breaking Down Johnson & Johnson's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Johnson & Johnson boasts a trailing dividend yield of 3.08% and a forward dividend yield of 3.21%, indicating expected dividend increases over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was 5.70%, which slightly increased to 5.80% over five years, and reached 6.10% over the past decade. As of today, the 5-year yield on cost for Johnson & Johnson stock is approximately 4.08%.

1792495707001876480.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a critical metric for assessing dividend sustainability. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio stands at 0.47, suggesting a balanced approach between distributing earnings as dividends and retaining funds for future growth. The company's profitability rank is 8 out of 10, reflecting strong earnings capabilities, bolstered by consistent positive net income over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Johnson & Johnson's growth rank is also 8 out of 10, indicating robust growth prospects. However, its 3-year revenue growth rate of 2.50% slightly lags behind 62.87% of global competitors. The 3-year EPS growth rate of 21.10% also trails 35.4% of global peers. Additionally, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.80% is lower than 50.57% of global competitors, suggesting mixed performance in growth metrics.

Conclusion: Evaluating Johnson & Johnson's Dividend Prospects

Johnson & Johnson's dividends are supported by a strong payout ratio, consistent profitability, and a history of dividend growth. While some growth metrics show areas for improvement, the overall financial health of the company supports the ongoing payment and potential increase of dividends. For investors seeking dividend-paying stocks, Johnson & Johnson remains a compelling candidate. For further exploration of high-dividend yield opportunities, consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.