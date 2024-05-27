Intesa Sanpaolo's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.97 per share, payable on an unspecified date, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-20. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it is crucial to delve into the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, this analysis will scrutinize the performance and sustainability of Intesa Sanpaolo's dividends.

What Does Intesa Sanpaolo Do?

Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group formed from the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI in 2007. While primarily dominating the Italian market, Intesa Sanpaolo has been expanding its footprint in Central and Eastern Europe. The company is a major player in the Italian savings market through its private banking, asset management, and life insurance operations, contributing approximately 25% of its revenue. Although Intesa Sanpaolo has a substantial corporate banking sector, its exposure to securities trading and underwriting is limited.

A Glimpse at Intesa Sanpaolo's Dividend History

Since 2021, Intesa Sanpaolo has upheld a steady record of dividend payments, distributed bi-annually. Below is a chart depicting the annual Dividends Per Share to illustrate historical trends.

Breaking Down Intesa Sanpaolo's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Intesa Sanpaolo boasts a trailing dividend yield of 6.16% and a forward dividend yield of 7.75%, indicating anticipated growth in dividend distributions over the next 12 months. The 5-year yield on cost for Intesa Sanpaolo stock is also approximately 6.16%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of dividends is often gauged by the dividend payout ratio. A lower ratio suggests that a significant portion of earnings is retained, which supports future growth and buffers against downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Intesa Sanpaolo's dividend payout ratio stands at 0.51. Additionally, the company's profitability rank is 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability with consistent positive net income over the past decade.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must demonstrate robust growth metrics. Intesa Sanpaolo's growth rank of 5 suggests a fair growth outlook. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 5.40% per year indicate a strong revenue model, albeit underperforming 58.1% of global competitors. The 3-year EPS growth rate of 34.40% per year and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 10.10% further support the company's potential for sustaining dividends.

Conclusion

Intesa Sanpaolo's consistent dividend payments, coupled with a prudent payout ratio and solid profitability, underscore its capability to sustain dividend distributions. However, while its growth metrics show promise, they also suggest areas where improvement is necessary to maintain its competitive edge. For investors seeking high-dividend yield stocks, exploring options through the High Dividend Yield Screener on GuruFocus may provide valuable insights.

