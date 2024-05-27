In the volatile landscape of the stock market, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 2.99%, yet it boasts a 3-month gain of 10.84%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.21, investors might wonder if the current stock price reflects the company's true value. Is Graphic Packaging Holding Co modestly overvalued? This analysis delves into the intrinsic valuation of the company to answer this pressing question.

Company Overview

Graphic Packaging Holding Co operates primarily through its segments in Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The majority of its revenue, which totals $9.20 billion, stems from the Americas Paperboard Packaging segment, serving consumer packaged goods companies and foodservice industries. Despite its significant market presence, the current stock price of $27.29 suggests a potential misalignment with the company's fair value, estimated at $23.85 by GuruFocus.com's proprietary GF Value metric.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique calculation used to gauge the fair market value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, alongside future business performance forecasts. Currently, Graphic Packaging Holding Co's stock price exceeds this calculated GF Value, categorizing it as modestly overvalued. This suggests that the stock's future returns may not align with the company's growth trajectory.

Financial Strength and Risks

Graphic Packaging Holding Co's financial health is critical for assessing risk. The company's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.02, ranking lower than 93.68% of its industry peers. This indicates a higher risk of financial distress, which is further substantiated by its overall financial strength rating of 4 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Despite financial concerns, Graphic Packaging Holding Co has maintained profitability over the last decade, with an impressive operating margin of 12.94%, outperforming 85.19% of its competitors. The company's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate stands at 9.1%, indicating robust growth potential. Moreover, the company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.89, surpassing its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 6.58, suggesting efficient value creation from its investments.

Conclusion

While Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK, Financial) displays strong profitability and growth metrics, its current market price slightly overshoots its intrinsic value, indicating a modest overvaluation. Investors should weigh the company's robust market performance against its financial risks and the premium price. For a deeper dive into Graphic Packaging Holding Co's financials, visit 30-Year Financials here.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.