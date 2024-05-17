On May 17, 2024, Gilma Saravia, Chief People Officer of Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial), sold 1,684 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $91.08 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 3,104 shares sold.

Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) specializes in providing software and cloud solutions for simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI). These technologies are critical in driving innovation and decision-making across various industries including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

Following this transaction, shares of Altair Engineering Inc were trading at $91.08, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 758.75, significantly above both the industry median and its historical median.

The GF Value of Altair Engineering Inc is calculated at $71.54, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 108 insider sells at Altair Engineering Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider transactions at the company, reflecting continued sales but no purchases from insiders over the last year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.