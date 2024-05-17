On May 17, 2024, Scott Catlett, Chief Legal & Franchise Officer of Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial), sold 5,994 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 5,994 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) operates globally as a quick-service restaurant company, owning several well-known brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. These brands are managed as distinct entities, catering to diverse consumer tastes and preferences across various international markets.

On the date of the sale, shares of Yum Brands Inc were priced at $141.5. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $39.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.76, which is above both the industry median of 23.42 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Yum Brands Inc is calculated at $138.82, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells at Yum Brands Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of recent transactions and the financial perspective of Yum Brands Inc in the market.

