Nordson Corp (NDSN) Q2 Earnings Miss Analyst Estimates, Updates Annual Guidance

Sales and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations Amid Electronics Market Pressure

Summary
  • Sales: $651 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $661.41 million.
  • Net Income: $118 million, compared to $128 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.05, falling short of the analyst estimate of $2.24.
  • EBITDA: $203 million, representing 31% of sales, consistent with the prior year.
  • Segment Performance: Industrial Precision Solutions sales increased by 9%, while Advanced Technology Solutions sales decreased by 22% year-over-year.
  • Guidance Update: Full-year fiscal 2024 revenue guidance updated to flat to 2% growth, with adjusted EPS guidance in the range of $9.35 to $9.75.
On May 20, 2024, Nordson Corp (NDSN, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its fiscal second-quarter results for the period ending April 30, 2024. Nordson, a manufacturer of precision dispensing equipment, serves diverse markets including packaging, medical, electronics, and industrial sectors. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions, Medical and Fluid Solutions, and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Performance Overview

Nordson Corp (NDSN, Financial) reported sales of $651 million for the second quarter, slightly above the prior year's $650 million. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $661.41 million. The company's net income was $118 million, translating to earnings per diluted share of $2.05, which also missed the analyst estimate of $2.24. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.34, down from $2.45 in the prior year.

Segment Analysis

The Industrial Precision Solutions segment saw a 9% increase in sales to $367 million, driven by acquisitions and a 2% organic sales increase. The Medical and Fluid Solutions segment reported a modest 2% increase in sales to $169 million. However, the Advanced Technology Solutions segment experienced a significant 22% decline in sales to $115 million, primarily due to ongoing pressure in electronics product lines.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, Nordson maintained a strong EBITDA margin of 31%, consistent with the prior year. The company's gross margin improved to 56.2% from 54.2%, reflecting efficient cost management. However, increased interest expenses from prior year acquisitions and higher selling and administrative expenses impacted overall profitability.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $651 million $650 million
Net Income $118 million $128 million
Earnings per Diluted Share $2.05 $2.21
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $2.34 $2.45
EBITDA $203 million $203 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Nordson's balance sheet remains robust with total assets of $5.17 billion and shareholders' equity of $2.79 billion. The company reported cash and cash equivalents of $125.4 million, up from $115.7 million at the end of fiscal 2023. Operating cash flow for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $295 million, reflecting strong operational efficiency.

Outlook and Guidance

Nordson updated its full-year fiscal 2024 revenue guidance to a range of flat to 2% growth over fiscal 2023, with adjusted earnings per diluted share expected to be between $9.35 and $9.75. For the third quarter, the company forecasts sales between $645 million and $670 million, with adjusted earnings per diluted share ranging from $2.25 to $2.40.

"Once again, the teams delivered a solid operating performance, delivering strong gross margins and 31% EBITDA margin. Our sales were in line with management expectations with the IPS and MFS segments delivering organic growth. While we see positive early indicators, our Advanced Technology Solutions segment remains impacted by the electronics cycle. I am pleased with our ability to manage profitability during this period." - Sundaram Nagarajan, President and CEO of Nordson Corp

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nordson Corp for further details.

