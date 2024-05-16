On May 16, 2024, Van't Hof Matthew Kaes, President & Chief Financial Officer of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This sale occurred at a price of $195.69 per share, totaling $4,892,250.

Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas. The company is focused on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 57,500 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the latest sale, Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) holds a market cap of $35.28 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 11.15, which is below both the industry median of 11.645 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG, Financial) is calculated at $162.67, indicating that the stock is currently Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

