On May 16, 2024, Charles Bland, Director at MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 2,500 shares and made no purchases.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI, Financial) specializes in the development and production of analog semiconductor solutions. The company's products are utilized across a range of applications within the aerospace, data center, and telecommunications sectors, among others.

On the date of the sale, shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc were priced at $102.39. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $7.38 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 116.34, significantly above both the industry median of 31.6 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is calculated at $65.07, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.57. This suggests that the stock is currently Significantly Overvalued.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of 34 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, highlighting a possible trend of insiders taking profits or reallocating their investments.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring the stock's performance and insider behaviors.

