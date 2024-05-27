Scott Black's Strategic Moves in Q4 2023: Spotlight on WR Berkley Corp

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights from Delphi Management's Latest 13F Filing

Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned investor and president of Delphi Management, Inc., has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. With a rich background in value investing, Black's strategy focuses on fundamental performance and rigorous quantitative criteria. His latest 13F filing reveals significant transactions in various sectors, reflecting his strategic investment decisions based on in-depth analysis and a commitment to value investing principles.

1792677053519261696.png

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the fourth quarter, Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding 10 new stocks. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial) with 11,933 shares, making up 1.4% of the portfolio and valued at $1.52 million.
  • The Walt Disney Co (DIS, Financial) with 15,767 shares, representing about 1.3% of the portfolio, valued at $1.42 million.
  • Merck & Co Inc (MRK, Financial) with 12,681 shares, accounting for 1.27% of the portfolio, valued at $1.38 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) also strategically increased his stakes in several existing holdings:

  • Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial) saw an addition of 24,250 shares, bringing the total to 54,678 shares. This represents a 79.7% increase in share count and a 0.98% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $2.4 million.
  • Oshkosh Corp (OSK, Financial) with an additional 7,499 shares, bringing the total to 14,694 shares. This adjustment represents a 104.23% increase in share count, valued at $1.59 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

In the same quarter, Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio) decided to exit completely from nine positions:

  • AGCO Corp (AGCO, Financial), where all 10,767 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -1.3%.
  • Devon Energy Corp (DVN, Financial), with all 26,270 shares liquidated, causing a -1.28% impact on the portfolio.

Reductions in Key Positions

Adjustments were also made to reduce positions in several stocks:

  • WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial) saw a reduction of 22,304 shares, a -51.11% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.46%. The stock traded at an average price of $68.37 during the quarter and has seen a return of -3.87% over the past three months and 11.43% year-to-date.
  • Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial) was reduced by 13,913 shares, a -59.15% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.77%. The stock traded at an average price of $51.03 during the quarter and has returned 12.00% over the past three months and 30.25% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the end of Q4 2023, Scott Black (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 81 stocks. The top holdings included 2.66% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial), 2.31% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), and 2.21% in Comcast Corp (CMCSA, Financial). The portfolio is mainly concentrated across 10 industries, with significant investments in Technology, Financial Services, and Consumer Cyclical sectors.

1792677103892852736.png

1792677145592623104.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.