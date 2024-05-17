Q4 2024 Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call, hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aasim Bharde. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aasim Bharde DAM Capital Advisors Limited-Analyst



Thank you. Good morning and apologies for the delay. On behalf of DAM Capital, I welcome all to Prince Pipes and Fittings Q4 earnings call. From the team, we have Mr. Parag Chheda, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Nihar Chheda, VP Strategy; Mr. Anand Gupta, CFO; and Mr. Karl Kolah, Head, Investor Relations. I'll hand it over now to Mr. Parag Chheda for his opening comments. Thanks.



Parag Chheda - Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd - Joint Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Allison, and thank you all for joining us for the Q4 and FY 24 earnings call. The presentation and the press release have been issued to the stock exchanges and