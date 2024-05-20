Q1 2024 Nexxen International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Nexxen's earnings call for the three months ended March 31, 2024. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded and a replay of today's call will be made available on Nexxen's investor relations website.



I will now hand the call over to Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations for introductions and the reading of the Safe Harbor statement. Billy, please go ahead.



Billy Eckert - Nexxen International Ltd - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nexxen's first quarter earnings call. During today's call, we will discuss our financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as well as our forward-looking guidance. With us on today's call Ofer Druker, Nexxen's Chief Executive Officer, and Sagi Niri, the company's Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, we issued a press release which you can access on our IR website at investors.nexxen.com. During today's conference call, we will make forward-looking statements. All statements other than