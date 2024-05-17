On May 17, 2024, Frank Kavanaugh, CEO & PRESIDENT, 10% Owner of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (MDRR, Financial), purchased 41,600 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 20, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is involved in acquiring, repositioning, renovating, leasing, and managing income-producing properties, with a focus on commercial real estate.

The insider transaction history for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc shows a pattern of insider confidence, with a total of 33 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year. The insider, Frank Kavanaugh, has been particularly active, purchasing a total of 167,767 shares over the past year.

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc were trading at $5.64 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $12.637 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider buy could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance and valuation, despite the current market pricing.

