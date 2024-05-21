Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings, Misses Analyst Estimates

Record Annual Revenue and Profitability Despite Q4 Challenges

Summary
  • Revenue: $476.7 million for Q4, slightly below the estimate of $484.69 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.24 for Q4, compared to $2.79 in the same quarter last year.
  • Annual Revenue: $2.26 billion, up from $2.15 billion in the previous fiscal year.
  • Net Earnings: $77.1 million for Q4, down from $100.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 50 basis points to 30.3% for the fiscal year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Generated $564 million for the fiscal year.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 1.9 million shares for $343 million during the fiscal year.
On May 21, 2024, Eagle Materials Inc (EXP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials, including cement, concrete, aggregates, gypsum wallboard, and recycled paperboard, primarily to the construction and building industries.

Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Eagle Materials Inc achieved record annual revenue and profitability for fiscal year 2024. The company reported annual revenue of $2.26 billion, a 5.2% increase from the previous year, and net earnings of $477.6 million, up 3.5% year-over-year. The annual earnings per share (EPS) were $13.61, slightly below the analyst estimate of $14.10.

Michael Haack, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to announce another year of superior performance at Eagle. We achieved record financial results and made strong progress on our strategic priorities.”

Fourth Quarter Performance

For the fourth quarter, Eagle Materials Inc reported revenue of $476.7 million, narrowly missing the analyst estimate of $484.69 million. The company’s net earnings for the quarter were $77.1 million, translating to an EPS of $2.24, which fell short of the estimated $2.66.

Haack noted, “While in the fourth quarter both Cement and Concrete and Aggregates results were affected by adverse weather conditions and increased maintenance costs, we expect underlying fundamentals to remain solid in our markets during fiscal 2025.”

Segment Financial Results

In the Heavy Materials sector, which includes Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates, fiscal 2024 revenue increased by 12% to $1.5 billion. Cement revenue alone rose by 14% to $1.2 billion, driven by higher sales volumes and net sales prices. However, fourth-quarter operating earnings in this segment declined by 18% due to lower organic sales volume and higher maintenance costs.

In the Light Materials sector, which includes Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard, fiscal 2024 revenue decreased by 4% to $941.4 million. The decline was primarily due to lower Wallboard sales volume and Paperboard pricing, despite record Paperboard sales volume. Fourth-quarter operating earnings in this sector decreased by 7%.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023
Revenue $476.7M $470.1M $2.26B $2.15B
Net Earnings $77.1M $100.4M $477.6M $461.5M
EPS (Diluted) $2.24 $2.79 $13.61 $12.46

Analysis and Outlook

Eagle Materials Inc's record annual performance underscores its robust operational capabilities and strategic focus. However, the fourth-quarter results highlight some challenges, including adverse weather conditions and increased maintenance costs. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about fiscal 2025, supported by strong market fundamentals and strategic growth initiatives.

Haack concluded, “Our financial strength and flexibility are the key factors that should enable us to drive shareholder returns through shifting macroeconomic cycles.”

For more detailed insights and the full financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Eagle Materials Inc for further details.

