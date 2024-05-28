AutoZone Faces Modest Selling Pressure Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

AutoZone (AZO -3%) narrowly beat Q3 earnings estimates but fell short on revenue growth, causing a dip in share prices.

  • AZO has consistently exceeded bottom-line estimates for over five years, but its Q3 beat was the smallest since the pandemic. Revenue growth of 3.6% year-over-year to $4.24 billion missed expectations, a rare occurrence for the company.
  • Domestic same-store sales growth decelerated from +0.3% in Q2 to flat in Q3, contrasting with the +4.4% comp in the last four weeks of Q2.
  • Tax refund delays and cooler weather contributed to the weaker domestic performance. Rival O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY, Financial) also cited similar issues impacting their results.
    • ORLY's warnings about tax refund delays and unseasonably cool weather likely led the market to expect similar challenges for AZO, particularly affecting DIY customers.
  • On a positive note, AZO's international business saw +18.1% comp growth in Q3, boosting total company comps to +1.9%, up from +1.5% last quarter. The company continues to expand in Mexico and Brazil, adding 13 new stores in Q3.
    • ORLY is also expanding in Mexico with around 60 stores, but AZO's larger presence gives it a stronger position to capitalize on opportunities in the region.
  • AZO does not provide formal guidance but expressed optimism about the summer selling season and healthy inventory levels.

Despite facing similar headwinds as ORLY, AZO's Q3 results were lackluster, resulting in modest selling pressure. However, the challenges were largely due to temporary factors like tax refunds and weather, rather than a decline in structural demand, suggesting AZO could rebound.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.