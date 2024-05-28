MSCI Inc (MSCI, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial position. With a current share price of $506.98, MSCI Inc has experienced a daily decrease of 1.03%, set against a three-month change of -8.35%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that MSCI Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. MSCI Inc boasts a GF Score of 96, indicating a top-tier potential for market outperformance.

Understanding MSCI Inc's Business

MSCI Inc, with a market cap of $40.17 billion and annual sales of $2.62 billion, operates primarily through its index segment, which benchmarks for asset managers and owners, contributing to over $1.4 trillion in ETF assets linked to MSCI indexes. The company also offers portfolio and risk management analytics through its MSCI analytics segment. Additionally, MSCI's ESG and climate segment provides essential ESG data to the investment industry, while its private assets segment delivers real estate reporting and analytics.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

MSCI Inc's Operating Margin has impressively increased from 48.51% in 2019 to 54.75% in 2023, demonstrating the company's enhanced ability to convert revenue into profit. This trend is further supported by a consistent rise in Gross Margin over the past five years, currently standing at 82.34%. The company's financial health is solidified by a high Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars, indicating reliable operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

MSCI Inc is distinguished by its robust growth metrics. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 16.4% surpasses 69.8% of its peers in the Capital Markets industry. Additionally, its EBITDA has grown significantly, with a three-year growth rate of 23.9% and a five-year rate of 18.2%, highlighting its ongoing growth capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering MSCI Inc's strong financial strength, exceptional profitability, and impressive growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the company's unmatched position for potential market outperformance.

