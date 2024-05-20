On May 20, 2024, Ajay Sabherwal, Chief Financial Officer of FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial), executed a sale of 2,804 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. The shares were sold at a price of $226.13 each, totaling approximately $634,073.32.

FTI Consulting Inc (FCN, Financial) is a global business advisory firm that provides multidisciplinary solutions including corporate finance and restructuring, economic consulting, forensic and litigation consulting, technology, and strategic communications. The company assists clients in addressing complex business challenges and opportunities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,804 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern of 24 insider sells over the past year, compared to only 1 insider buy, indicating a trend of insider sales at FTI Consulting Inc.

Shares of FTI Consulting Inc were trading at $226.13 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.97 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.95, which is above both the industry median of 17.885 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for FTI Consulting Inc is $209.95 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

