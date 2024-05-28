Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR, Financial), a company specializing in turning food waste into sustainable products such as feed, fuel, and fertilizers, recently saw a significant transaction from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Randall Stuewe. On May 20, 2024, the insider sold 34,960 shares of the company at a price of $42.84 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. This transaction decreased the insider's total holdings significantly, aligning with a broader pattern of insider activity within the company.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 204,960 shares and has not made any purchases. This trend of sales by the insider is mirrored by a general trend within the company, where there have been more insider sales (7) than buys (8) over the same period.

On the valuation front, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR, Financial) holds a market cap of $6.85 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.84, which is below both the industry median of 19.03 and the company’s historical median. This suggests a potentially lower valuation compared to peers.

The GF Value of $75.64 indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The insider's recent sale took place with the stock price at $42.84, which is significantly below the GF Value, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

This transaction and the current valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's stock value relative to its intrinsic value.

