On May 17, 2024, Charlotte Henry, Director at Quaker Houghton (KWR, Financial), sold 737 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 737 shares and purchased none.

Quaker Houghton is a global leader in industrial process fluids, providing a broad portfolio of products and services that enhance the efficiency, reliability, and sustainability of industrial operations worldwide.

On the date of the sale, shares of Quaker Houghton were priced at $191.1, resulting in a transaction value of approximately $140,840.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.51 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Quaker Houghton is 29.70, which is above the industry median of 24.44. This ratio suggests a valuation that is higher relative to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Quaker Houghton's stock is estimated at $192.83, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and six insider sells at Quaker Houghton, reflecting a trend of insider selling.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with insights into both the insider sentiment and the stock's valuation alignment based on historical and forecasted performance factors.

