On May 17, 2024, Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), executed a sale of 1,645 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 17,210 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial) is a financial technology company that provides payment processing solutions. The company's platform allows consumers to make purchases and pay for them in installments, enhancing affordability and accessibility.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Sezzle Inc were priced at $66.65. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $434.519 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 32.54, which is above both the industry median of 14.59 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Sezzle Inc is calculated at $26.67, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.5. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends for Sezzle Inc, there have been no insider purchases and 19 insider sales over the past year. This pattern of transactions may provide insights into the insider sentiment towards the stock's current valuation.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical data, adjustments based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider, along with the current valuation metrics, may be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring Sezzle Inc's stock performance and insider activities.

